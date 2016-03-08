Scorpion Child confirm 2nd album Acid Roulette

Scorpion Child have confirmed their second album, Acid Roulette, will be released on June 10.
It comes after the recent release of opening track She Sings, I Kill.
Frontman Aryn Jonathan Black says the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled debut tells the story of a “travelling man imprisoned for a murderous crime.”
He adds: “He was forced into confessing by his wife and her wealthy lover. Sentenced to a life’s term, he goes through extreme emotions, dealing with the only woman he’d ever loved taking everything away from him.
“He experiences many different psychological changes throughout the years and escapes by means of drugs and his writings. These songs become his diary of a madman.”
Scorpion Child are currently touring Europe with Monster Magnet, including a show at London’s Forum alongside Orange Goblin.
Tour dates
Mar 08: Stavanger Folken, Norway
Mar 09: Drammen Scener, Norway
Mar 10: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden
Mar 11: Stockholm Gota Kallare, Sweden
Mar 12: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Mar 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Mar 14: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Mar 15: Wien Szene, Austria
Mar 16: Lichtenfels Paunchy Cats, Germany
Mar 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Mar 18: Cologne Gloria, Germany
Mar 19: London Forum, UK
Mar 20: Dusseldorf Pitcher, Germany
Mar 21: Prattein Z7, Switzerland
Mar 22: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Mar 23: Karlsuhe Substage, Germany
Mar 24: Rheine Hypothalamus, Germany
Mar 25: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands
Mar 26: Ostende Zwerver, Belgium
Mar 27: Paaspop Festival, Netherlands
Mar 28: Rosenhof Osnabruch, Germany
Acid Roulette tracklist
- She Sings, I Kill
- Reaper’s Danse
- My Woman In Black
- Acid Roulette
- Winter Side Of Deranged
- Seance
- Twilight Coven
- Survives
- Blind Man’s Shine
- Moon Tension
- Tower Grove
- I Might Be Your Man
- Addictions