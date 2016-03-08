Scorpion Child confirm 2nd album Acid Roulette

Scorpion Child have confirmed their second album, Acid Roulette, will be released on June 10.

It comes after the recent release of opening track She Sings, I Kill.

Frontman Aryn Jonathan Black says the follow-up to 2013’s self-titled debut tells the story of a “travelling man imprisoned for a murderous crime.”

He adds: “He was forced into confessing by his wife and her wealthy lover. Sentenced to a life’s term, he goes through extreme emotions, dealing with the only woman he’d ever loved taking everything away from him.

“He experiences many different psychological changes throughout the years and escapes by means of drugs and his writings. These songs become his diary of a madman.”

Scorpion Child are currently touring Europe with Monster Magnet, including a show at London’s Forum alongside Orange Goblin.

Tour dates

Mar 08: Stavanger Folken, Norway

Mar 09: Drammen Scener, Norway

Mar 10: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Mar 11: Stockholm Gota Kallare, Sweden

Mar 12: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 13: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 14: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Mar 15: Wien Szene, Austria

Mar 16: Lichtenfels Paunchy Cats, Germany

Mar 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 18: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Mar 19: London Forum, UK

Mar 20: Dusseldorf Pitcher, Germany

Mar 21: Prattein Z7, Switzerland

Mar 22: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Mar 23: Karlsuhe Substage, Germany

Mar 24: Rheine Hypothalamus, Germany

Mar 25: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Mar 26: Ostende Zwerver, Belgium

Mar 27: Paaspop Festival, Netherlands

Mar 28: Rosenhof Osnabruch, Germany

Acid Roulette tracklist