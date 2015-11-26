Scarlet Page opens guitar icon exhibition

Scarlet Page, the daughter of Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, has opened an exhibition of guitar icons in London.

The collection entitled Resonators features portraits photographer Page has taken of musicians including Paul McCartney, Slash, Jeff Beck, Albert Lee, Brian May, Hank Marvin, Mark Knopfler, Wilko Johnson, Jack White, Joe Walsh and Justin Hawkins – and of her father.

She tells the BBC: “They were mostly shot at their homes or in their private spaces and I think somehow that comes across.

“By giving these guitarists a guitar to hold immediately dropped their defences because they had something to do. It was about exploring that relationship between me and them and the thing that they love.

“I didn’t have any fixed ideas – I just turned up at the place where we’d arranged to meet and then something evolved which is the way I like to do things.”

Regarding the portrait of her father, Page says: “I’m really pleased with how it turned out because it’s somewhere between soft and hard – I don’t think he looks too much like he has a photo face on.

“Sometimes I feel it’s not the dad that I know – but then, I don’t want it to look too much like just dad. I think I’ve got the balance right.”

Resonators is showing at the Proud Gallery, Camden between now and December 6.