Say hello to the Positive Grid Spark Go - a powerful all-in-one Bluetooth speaker and guitar amp

By Scott Munro
published

Positive Grid introduce the Spark Go amp and Bluetooth speaker - the latest entry into their popular Spark amps series

Positive Grid Spark Go
(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Positive Grid have unveiled the latest addition to their hugely popular Spark amp range in the shape of the brand new Spark Go, a powerful guitar amp and Bluetooth speaker. It's set for release in late May priced at $149/£129 - but if you pre-order now, you can grab it for $109/£89 (opens in new tab).

The ultra-portable amp follows in the footsteps of the original Spark amp and the Spark Mini - both of which have been well received by the music-playing public - and we’d be surprised if the Spark Go didn’t follow suit.

While the Spark Mini was small, the Spark Go is pocked-sized meaning you can carry it around with ease and experience the full sound no matter where you go. The Spark Go comes loaded with 33 authentic amp models along with 43 effects so you’ll be able to tailor your sound while on the move. It’s also fully integrated with the Spark app for even more cool stuff including access to more than 50,000 guitar tones, AI-powered auto chords, Smart Jam and more.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the Spark Go also doubles are a neat portable Bluetooth speaker with up to eight hours of music playback - perfect for dropping in the backpack for this summer’s festival season.

Future's very own Daryl Robertson has been putting the Spark Go through its paces and has been impressed with the results.

Daryl says: "The Spark Go is a triumph. Not only is it an insanely portable and durable Bluetooth speaker, but it's also a fabulous guitar amp and audio interface in its own right. I was truly taken aback by how big and full this pint-sized device sounds. The vast and rich tones produced will do justice to whatever you decide to play through it - be that your favourite tunes or your own guitar."

The Spark Go delivers 5 Watts of power and has anti-vibration tech to ensure top performance. Check out a product video and gallery below, and visit the official Positive Grid website (opens in new tab) for more.

Positive Grid Spark Go - Pre-order and save $40/£40 (opens in new tab)

Positive Grid Spark Go - Pre-order and save $40/£40 (opens in new tab)
The Positive Grid Spark and Spark Mini will be joined in May by the super smart Spark Go - an all-in-one guitar/bass amp and Bluetooth speaker. It'll ship in May priced at $149/£129, but if you pre-order now, you can get it for $109/£89.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Image 1 of 4
Positive Grid Spark Go
(Image credit: Positive Grid)
Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent more than 30 years in newspapers and magazines as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. After initially joining our news desk in the summer of 2014, he moved to the e-commerce team full-time in 2020. He maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, scouts out the best deals for music fans and reviews headphones, speakers, books and more. He's written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog and has previous written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky. Scott grew up listening to rock and prog, cutting his teeth on bands such as Marillion and Magnum before his focus shifted to alternative and post-punk in the late 80s. His favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Ned's Atomic Dustbin and Drab Majesty, but he also still has a deep love of Rush.