Saxon’s Glockler is going home

Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler will be allowed to go home from hospital tomorrow, following emergency brain surgery last month.

He was diagnosed with an aneurysm after collapsing during the band’s winter UK tour. He underwent two procedures after the first failed to fully address the problem.

Glockler’s wife Gina tells Classic Rock: “A 100% recovery is expected. He’ll be back to play on the album when Saxon start work later this year, and he’ll play all future dates excluding the ones next month. Thank you all for your support!”

The NWOBHM icons yesterday confirmed that Sven Dirkschneider – son of former Accept singer Udo – will play drums during the band’s February shows, which were rescheduled as a result of Glockler’s illness.

But the veteran sticksman will be at every show to meet and greet fans:

Feb 03: Newcastle Academy

Feb 04: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 05: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Feb 06: Oxford Academy

Feb 07: London Shepherds Bush Empire