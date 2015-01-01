Glockler to sit out Saxon shows

Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler will attend the band’s upcoming shows following his emergency brain surgery – but he won’t perform.

The NWOBHM icons have drafted in Sven Dirkschneider, son of ex-Accept singer Udo, to play the five UK concerts in February, which were cancelled when Glockler suffered an aneurysm on the road last month.

Saxon say in a statement: “Nigel will be at the shows to meet and greet VIP ticket holders. Sven will be drumming as Nigel will not be 100% fit by then – but he will be at the shows.”

Glockler is expected to be allowed home from hospital soon. His wife Gina said last week that he was getting better every day and added: “The long-term prognosis is excellent. He’ll be back behind HMS Glockler when he’s fully recovered.”

Some tickets remain for the rescheduled shows, which see Saxon performing material from classic albums Wheels Of Steel, Strong Arm Of The Law and Denim And Leather:

Feb 03: Newcastle Academy

Feb 04: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 05: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Feb 06: Oxford Academy

Feb 07: London Shepherds Bush Empire ** **