Saxon's Glockler has brain surgery

Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler is to undergo a second operation today to repair a brain aneurysm.

He was rushed to hospital in Newcastle on Monday, with the band having to postpone the remaining four dates on their UK tour. It was discovered he was suffering from bleeding on the brain.

His wife Gina gave an update on his condition via the band’s official Facebook page yesterday, saying the first operation was unsuccessful.

She says: “Nigel had surgery today for the brain aneurysm, but unfortunately it was not successful with the first option, so he will be undergoing another operation tomorrow.

“I’ve been reading him all of your messages and posts, and he is so very touched by them. Thank you all for the love and support, it means the world to us.

“Please keep the good vibes, prayers and juju coming his way.”