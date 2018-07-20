Saxon announce Thunderbolt tour edition

Saxon have announced that they’ll release a tour edition of Thunderbolt later this year.

The band’s 22nd studio album arrived back in February, with the new version set to launch on September 7.

Along with all 11 album tracks, the special edition will feature the Raw Version of Nosferatu which wasn’t available on the original vinyl, along with two live cuts: Thunderbolt, recorded in Frankfurt in March, and Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz), which was captured during Saxon’s performance in Los Angeles in April.

The CD will also come with a 10x10 poster with live photographs of the band from their current tour.

Saxon say: “Thunderbolt did so well that we are having to produce more CDs to keep up with demand. The mighty Saxon are pleased to announce the Thunderbolt Special Tour Edition.”

Saxon are currently on on the road across Europe. Find a full list of their remaining 2018 live dates below.

Saxon - Thunderbolt Tour Edition tracklist

1. Olympus Rising

2. Thunderbolt

3. The Secret of Flight

4. Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)

5. They Played Rock and Roll

6. Predator

7. Sons of Odin

8. Sniper

9. A Wizard’s Tale

10. Speed Merchants

11. Roadie’s Song

12. Nosferatu (Raw Version)

13. Thunderbolt – Live in Frankfurt 02.03.18

14. Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz) – Live in Los Angeles 22.04.18

Saxon 2018 Thunderbolt tour dates

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 28: Thalmässing Pyraser Classic Rock Night, Germany

Aug 04: Ostrava Plamenech Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 10: Alicante Leyendas del Rock, Spain

Sep 19: Brussels AB, Belgium

Sep 21: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Sep 22: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Sep 23: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Sep 25: Hamburg Grosse Freheit, Germany

Sep 27: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Sep 28: Trollhättan Apollon, Sweden

Sep 29: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Oct 01: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Oct 02: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 04: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 05: Milan Live Club, Italy

Oct 06: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Oct 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Oct 09: Toulouse Bikini, France

Oct 11: Madrid La Riveria, Spain

Oct 12: Bilboa Santana 27, Spain

Oct 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 15: Paris Bataclan, France

Oct 16: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 19: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 20: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 08: Bath Forum, UK

Nov 09: Hafan y Môr Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 10: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Nov 11: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Dec 08: Geiselwind Christmas Bash Festival, Germany