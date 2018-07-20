Saxon announce Thunderbolt tour edition

Saxon have announced that they’ll release a tour edition of Thunderbolt later this year.
The band’s 22nd studio album arrived back in February, with the new version set to launch on September 7.
Along with all 11 album tracks, the special edition will feature the Raw Version of Nosferatu which wasn’t available on the original vinyl, along with two live cuts: Thunderbolt, recorded in Frankfurt in March, and Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz), which was captured during Saxon’s performance in Los Angeles in April.
The CD will also come with a 10x10 poster with live photographs of the band from their current tour.
Saxon say: “Thunderbolt did so well that we are having to produce more CDs to keep up with demand. The mighty Saxon are pleased to announce the Thunderbolt Special Tour Edition.”
Saxon are currently on on the road across Europe. Find a full list of their remaining 2018 live dates below.
Saxon - Thunderbolt Tour Edition tracklist
1. Olympus Rising
2. Thunderbolt
3. The Secret of Flight
4. Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)
5. They Played Rock and Roll
6. Predator
7. Sons of Odin
8. Sniper
9. A Wizard’s Tale
10. Speed Merchants
11. Roadie’s Song
12. Nosferatu (Raw Version)
13. Thunderbolt – Live in Frankfurt 02.03.18
14. Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz) – Live in Los Angeles 22.04.18
Saxon 2018 Thunderbolt tour dates
Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 28: Thalmässing Pyraser Classic Rock Night, Germany
Aug 04: Ostrava Plamenech Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 10: Alicante Leyendas del Rock, Spain
Sep 19: Brussels AB, Belgium
Sep 21: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Sep 22: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Sep 23: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Sep 25: Hamburg Grosse Freheit, Germany
Sep 27: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Sep 28: Trollhättan Apollon, Sweden
Sep 29: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Oct 01: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Oct 02: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Oct 04: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 05: Milan Live Club, Italy
Oct 06: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Oct 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France
Oct 09: Toulouse Bikini, France
Oct 11: Madrid La Riveria, Spain
Oct 12: Bilboa Santana 27, Spain
Oct 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Oct 15: Paris Bataclan, France
Oct 16: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands
Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Oct 19: London Roundhouse, UK
Oct 20: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK
Oct 21: Manchester Academy, UK
Nov 08: Bath Forum, UK
Nov 09: Hafan y Môr Hard Rock Hell, UK
Nov 10: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK
Nov 11: Newcastle City Hall, UK
Dec 08: Geiselwind Christmas Bash Festival, Germany