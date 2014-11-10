Save Your Breath to split after 2015 UK tour

Save Your Breath have announced they will call it quotes after a final UK tour to take place in January.

The Welsh pop punks play 10 dates early next year before bringing down the curtain on their eight-year career.

Bassist and founding member Ben Griffiths says: “It’s not you, it’s me…we’re breaking up. After eight years of the most amazing experiences we’ve had the privilege of taking part in, it’s time for us to hang up the axes. Let’s be straight about it, we still love music and we love being in Save Your Breath, but for a band at our level, sometimes life just gets in the way and you have to know when to say, well, when.

“Save Your Breath started in the summer of 2007. Sometimes that seems like yesterday, sometimes it feels like a lifetime ago.

“Over the last 18 months we’ve had the best time ever, doing things our own way and enjoying the experience every step along the way. We just finished the best tour we’ve ever done where we said goodbye to our best friends in Kids In Glass Houses and we realised that it’s best to go out when you feel on top.

“We’ve travelled the world playing shows and been to places we never thought we would go, it’s the perfect time for us to say thank you, and to move on with the next chapters in our lives.”

Save Your Breath final tour 2015

Jan 22: Manchester Soundcontrol

Jan 23: Glasgow Audio

Jan 24: Leeds Key Club

Jan 25: Birmingham Asylum

Jan 26: Bristol The Exchange

Jan 27: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Jan 28: Southampton Joiners

Jan 29: London Old Blue Last

Jan 30: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach