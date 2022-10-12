Save up to 37% on the raucous Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker this Prime Day

Amazon’s late year Prime Day Early Access deals event (opens in new tab)is beginning to wind down, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some brilliant bargains to be found – and if you’re looking to up your speaker game, then we have just the thing for you.

In the UK, you can grab the Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker for £209 (opens in new tab) - that’s a saving of £120.99 - 37% down on it’s usual price of £329.99. In the US, Amazon are offering the speaker for $316.34 (opens in new tab) - down from its list price of $379.99

Marshall make quality stage equipment, and their range of audio kit for the home is no different. The Stanmore II packs a punch and looks the part. And with cash off this Prime Day, it’s a great time to dive in.

The Marshall Stanmore II is a medium-size speaker and is perfect for keeping on a desk or tabletop. It has that iconic retro Marshall look and delivers superb crisp sonics and balanced bass.

It uses Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to your phone or tablet and has a decent range of up to 30ft before the sound begins to falter - and that’s not bad at all. You can also tweak the speaker’s settings to your heart’s content, either through the dedicated Marshall app or the dials on top of the speaker itself.

It’s a chunky and robust bit of kit that can withstand even the wildest of rock nights with your flatmates and it can also be used wired if your internet connection isn’t great.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up now. Not only will you get access to great deals, but other benefits include Prime Video, next day delivery and more. And if you want more great deals on speakers, then remember that Black Friday returns at the end of November.

We'll be updating our guides to the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals and Black Friday music deals in the coming weeks.