There's up to 30% off rock and metal t-shirts for October Prime Day: AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Pink Floyd & more

It's the second and final day of Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event, with the online shopping giant shredding cash from a whole heap of music-related products, which you can find on our Prime Day music deals hub page.

But if you're on the hunt for cut-price band t-shirts, you're in luck, as Amazon have reduced the price on a bunch of rock and metal tops featuring artists including Black Sabbath, AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Korn, Cannibal Corpse and Queen.

There's also a wardrobe full of band t-shirts available for less than £5, a range of awesome designs, along with a selection of metal-themed t-shirts which also look the business.

Just remember that to take advantage of the sales, you'll need to act fast as Big Deal Days comes to an end at the stroke of midnight on October 9.

Rock and metal t-shirt sale: Save up to 30%

Amazon have cut the price on a pile of official rock and metal t-shirts for Prime Big Deal Days - from classic designs to fresh new graphics. Bands include AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath and more.

Here's a selection of cut-price t-shirt deals I found that caught my eye. I'll kick things off with this AC/DC Rock’n’Roll Damnation t-shirt, featuring the classic band logo and a silhouette of Angus Young doing his thing onstage. It’s down 30% from £19.99 to £13.99 and it’s available in a range of colours.

There are several Black Sabbath designs available on Amazon, but I particularly like the official World Tour ’77. It features the band’s official mascot Henry, the falling angel, and it’s down from £21.99 to £17.59.

The Guns N’ Roses t-shirt featuring the famous skull cross is also on sale to mark Prime Big Deal Days - and it’s down 20% from £21.99 to £17.59 and available in a handful of colours.

If you love a bit of Queen, then there's 20% off the official A Kind Of Magic t-shirt featuring the band in their iconic cartoon guise from the smash-hit 1986 album. You can grab one for £17.59 - down from its original price of £21.99.

My final pick goes to the Pink Floyd The Dark Side of The Moon prism circle logo t-shirt, down 30% from £19.99 to just £13.99. Like some other t-shirts I’ve mentioned, you can also get it in a variety of colour options.

To take full advantage of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you'll need to pick up a Prime membership - and don't forget that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, with the sales kicking off on November 29 and continuing through to December 2. We'll be here bringing you all the best deals across the board nearer the time, so keep Louder locked in.