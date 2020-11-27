Nixon Metallica watches: prices slashed for Black Friday

Metallica and Nixon first teamed up for their rather sexy Metallica-branded watches back in 2018, and right now you can save serious money across the current range.
The very attractive …And Justice For All watch has been reduced from $250 to $200, while the All Black, Pushead and Kill ‘Em All and Hardwired Time Teller designs are down to $100 from their RRP of $125.
The offers on the Metallica range runs alongside a massive 20% off sale across the whole website runs from now through August 16 in both the US and UK – although the Metallica watches aren't listed in the UK store, so it might be worth switching your location on the Nixon website to see if you can nab one.
Metallica x Nixon: ...And Justice For All: Was
$250, now $200
Featuring a cracked marble design lifted straight from the cover of Metallica's classic 1988 album ...And Justice For All, this Nixon has a classy look and is protected by a recessed crystal face.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon All Black: Was
$125, now $100.00
The Nixon All Black Time Teller is for you if you're looking at a more subtle look in the Metallica range. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon: Pushead design: Was
$125, now $100.00
This Nixon design features the artwork of Brian Schroeder (a.k.a. Pushead), who has worked with Metallica on numerous occasions, including the album cover for St. Anger, album illustrations and t-shirt designs – with this particular design taken from the Damage Inc. single artwork.
View Deal
Metallica x Nixon: Kill 'Em All design: Was $125, now $100.00
Possibly the thrashiest watch ever made, as Metallica's debut album is celebrated via the medium of attractive Nixon timepiece. Check out those hands: one based on the band's logo, one based on that bloodied hammer from the cover of Kill 'Em All. View Deal
Metallica x Nixon: Hardwired design: Was $125, now $100.00
Imagine if this watch was hardwired to self-destruct. Well: you'd never buy it, would you? But it isn't. It's guaranteed waterproof to 100m /10 ATM, and comes with a two-year warranty. What's more, it looks fucking great. View Deal
Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon (UK) | Shop the latest Black Friday deals at Amazon
- AO | From AirPods to fridges, the AO Black Friday sale is here
- Argos | From Xmas gifts to half-price toys
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Currys | Get Black Friday prices on top tech now
- Dr Martens | Shop the latest DM discounts
- EMP | Up to 50% off clothing and merch in their early Black Week
- Etsy | Merch, collectibles and more
- Firebox | Mad gifts for weird stuff
- HHV | Save big on vinyl and merch
- Impericon | Get a free gift voucher when you spend over €100 on band gear
- I Want One Of Those.com | Daft gifts and cool tech. Bag 5 gifts for £15!
- John Lewis | Shop the latest tech offers
- Love Honey | Up to 50% off sex toys in the early-Black Friday sale
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Townsend Music | Hundreds of records going cheap
- Very.co.uk | Big savings on everything from headphones to tablets
Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon (US) | Shop all early Black Friday music deals at Amazon
- Best Buy | TVs, watches, smartphones and more in the early Black Friday sale
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Guitar Center | Super cheap guitars, drums & more
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Sweetwater | Save up to 60% off loads of musical instruments
- Target | Explore Black Friday savings on practically everything!
- Walmart | Shop all early Black Friday music deals at Walmart