Save big on the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker this Presidents’ Day

It’s President’s Day - and that means many online retailers are holding 24-hour sales on a whole range of goods. And if you’re after a speaker that packs a punch, then Amazon might just have a deal for you. Right now, you can grab a Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker in black for $226. That’s down from its usual price of $279.99 – a neat 19% saving of $53.

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker: $279.99 , $226

When it comes to speakers, Marshall know what they’re doing. The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is a case in point – a beautifully-branded bit of kit which positively rocks. And with $53 off the RRP at Amazon, it’s definitely worth a closer look.

The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is a no frills medium-size speaker meaning it’s a great fit for smaller rooms. There’s really no bells and whistles here, just Marshall concentrating what they do best: delivering blistering sound which suits rock and metal perfectly.

Inside, there’s three amp modules, which drive a pair of 15W tweeters and a 30W woofer. That’s more than enough for this size of speaker to pack a sizeable audio punch. Bluetooth v5.0 is incorporated and you’ll also have access to a line input for any 3.5mm analogue device. It's also supported by the Marshall app, so you can squeeze even more sonic bliss should you decide to dive into this deal.

