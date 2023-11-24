This monster $450 saving on these Bowers & Wilkins speakers will give you the audio you've always dreamed of

Don't think you have to shell out thousands of dollars on premium audio equipment - and especially when the Black Friday sales are in full swing. You can pick up some amazing deals this year, and one that really stood out to me was the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition speakers, which Amazon have reduced from $999.99 to a much more affordable $549 a pair.

Among the best bookshelf speakers around, the 606 S2 Anniversary Editions combine a striking aesthetic with innovative technology to deliver a luxury listening experience that audiophiles will love. They’d make a great pair of turntable speakers , too. Read on to find out more about this cracking pair of speakers.

B&W 606 S2 speakers: Were $999.99 , now $549

There's nothing better than seeing the price of luxury products slashed, as it means more of us mere mortals can get our hands on some sterling stuff without descending into poverty. This is an outrageous deal at Amazon for a pair of magical speakers.

Great music should really be heard on good-quality audio equipment – and the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition bookshelf speakers definitely fit into this category.

Available in black, white or a combination of white and oak, the sixth iteration of the audio firm's esteemed 600 Series contain an array of snazzy technological features, which combine to offer a truly immersive listening experience.

Each of these stand-mounted speakers packs a low-distortion 1” Decoupled Double Dome aluminium tweeter, along with a 6.5” Continuum cone mid/base driver, to deliver sound that’s clear, detailed and powerful. They’re not lacking in bottom end, either, thanks to their Flowport technology, which offers enhanced bass response.

Though the 606 S2 Anniversary Edition are compact enough to sit on a bookshelf or table, they also come complete with stands, giving you the option to place them anywhere in your living space.

With all of these features, it’s no wonder that the speakers have received plenty of plaudits on Amazon, with the majority of customers awarding them the maximum rating of five stars. And there’s a good chance they’ll put a smile on your face, too.