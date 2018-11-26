Save 20% on Metal Hammer magazine subscriptions

Metal Hammer isn't just the best music website ever created, it's also the World's Greatest Magazine™. We know this because of the sheer amount of molten metal goodness poured into every single issue. And we're giving it to you for 20% off!

In recent months we've had Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Iron Maiden, Within Temptation and more on the cover, and there's a big celebration of Slayer coming out next month. If you like your music heavy, this is the place to be.

And to celebrate Black Friday/Cyber Monday, we've cut our subscription price by 20% until 12:00pm BST on Tuesday November 27.

Just use the code BLK20 at the checkout to claim your 20% discount.

If you subscribe to Metal Hammer, you get the magazine delivered to your door. You get it before it hits the shops. And you get it cheaper that you'd pay in the shops!

What more could you want?