Satyricon expand Deep calleth upon Deep world tour

Satyricon have announced that they’ll play shows in Australia and Japan in the coming months.

They’ve lined up the dates in support of their latest album Deep calleth upon Deep, which was released in September last year via Napalm Records.

They’ll play five dates in Australia in April and two shows in Japan in May. The newly announced concerts will follow their European run and come just before they embark on a road trip across North America.

Vocalist and guitarist Satyr says: “Back in the day, Australia was one of the first countries where people were showing a great deal of interest in what we were doing on the other side of Earth, in Norway.

“With 2006 album Now, Diabolical we finally got to experience Australia ourselves, and ever since it has been of our favourite places to come visit. Our fans there get what we do and they usually show up in great numbers.”

He adds: “As for Japan, even now, the crowd in Tokyo and their warrior-like approach to watching us play, is something we use as a reference internally.

“Tokyo is one of the greatest places on Earth for Satyricon to play while Osaka has been getting better and better every time. Going to Australia and Japan is bound to be some of the best stops on the World Tour.”

In addition, it’s also been announced that Satyricon have been shortlisted for a Norwegian Grammy – the Spelleman – in the Metal category. It’s the third time the band have been nominated.

Satyr adds: “We are humbled by the massive international reception of Deep calleth upon Deep, and this nomination is definitely for the fans. They have earned it through showing such dedication to the songs on this record!”

Find a full list of Satyricon’s 2018 tour dates below.

Feb 08: Ålesund Teminalen, Norway

Feb 09: Kristiansund Operaen, Norway

Mar 06: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Mar 07: Paris La Machine, France

Mar 09: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Mar 10: Dublin The Tivoli, Ireland

Mar 11: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Mar 13: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Mar 14: Frankfurt am Main Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 15: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Mar 17: Rome Largo, Italy

Mar 18: Treviso New Age, Italy

Mar 19: Zagreb Tvornica Kulture, Croatia

Mar 20: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Mar 22: Ostrava Garaz, Switzerland

Mar 23: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Mar 24: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Mar 25: Malmö KB, Sweden

Mar 27: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Mar 28: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland

Mar 29: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Mar 31: Oslo Inferno Festival

Apr 24: Perth Capitol, Australia

Apr 26: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Apr 27: Canberra Transit Bar, Australia

Apr 28: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Apr 29: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

May 01: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan

May 02: Tokyo Daikanyama, Japan

May 13: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA

May 14: Oakland Metro Operahouse, CA

May 15: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

May 16: Seattle El Corazon, WA

May 18: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

May 19: Kansas City The Truman, MO

May 20: Joliet The Forge, IL

May 21: Columbus Alrosa Villa, OH

May 23: Toronto The Opera House, ON

May 24: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

May 25: New York Gramercy Theater, NY

May 26: Baltimore Maryland Deathfest, MD

May 28: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

May 29: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

May 30: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX

