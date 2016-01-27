Santana detail upcoming reunion album

Santana are to release their forthcoming record, Santana IV, on April 15.

The album sees the original members of the band reunite for the first time in 45 years.

Guitar icon and singer Carlos Santana, lead vocalist and keyboardist Gregg Rolie, guitarist Neal Schon, percussionist Michael Carabello and drummer Michael Shrieve last worked together on the multi-platinum record Santana III in 1971.

Santana, who formed fusion supergroup Supernova last year with John McLaughlin, Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, says: “It was magical. We didn’t have to try to force the vibe – it was immense. From there, we then needed to come up with a balance of songs and jams that people would immediately identify as Santana.”

“When you can go back and break new ground with joy and determination – and some whoop-ass energy – it gets you going. I think we achieved something very rare. This music was screaming to come out of us. It wasn’t about nostalgia. It was about passion.”

Fans attending select shows on Santana’s Luminosity tour this year will receive a CD copy of Santana IV with every pair of tickets. This offer can be redeemed via a promo code at MusicRedemptions.com.

Santana IV can be pre-ordered on Amazon and santana.hifi247.com.

Santana IV tracklist