Carlos Santana in fusion supergroup

Carlos Santana has formed a fusion supergroup with John McLaughlin, Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, he’s revealed.

Supernova are planning to record an album early next year then tour Europe over the summer.

Guitarist Santana tells Billboard: “It’s kind of like sharing music with Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking – Wayne and Herbie are at that level of genius. I’m grateful they accept it and want to do it.”

Alongside guitarist McLaughlin, saxophonist Shorter and keyboardist Hancock, the band will also feature Santana’s wife Cindy on drums.

“Every time I play with Cindy it goes viral,” he says. “The energy between Cindy and I is very Supernova.”

Meanwhile, he continues work on the Santana IV album, featuring the 1971-2 lineup of his band – Neal Schon, Greg Rolie, Marcus Malone, Michael Carabello and Michael Shrieve.

“It’s been a great joy all the way around and we can’t wait for people to hear it,” Santana says.