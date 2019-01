Essex pop punks Safe Side have made a video for their track In My Place – and you can watch it exclusively on TeamRock.com.

The song is taken from the band’s distinctly British-sounding four-track EP Blossom, which was recorded at The Ranch in Southampton (Milk Teeth, Creeper, Boston Manor).

Watch the video and comment below.

Safe Side’s Blossom EP will be released on July 15. For more information on the band, visit their Facebook page.