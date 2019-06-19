Sacred Reich detail new album Awakening

Sacred Reich have revealed that their new studio album will be released later this year.

As previously reported, it’s titled Awakening, with the band announcing that it’ll drop on August 23 through Metal Blade Records.

The Phoenix-based thrash veterans have also revealed the cover art and tracklist for what will be their first album since 1996’s Heal.

It’ll also be Sacred Reich’s first record since former Machine Head drummer Dave McClain rejoined the band back in December last year.

Speaking about the recording process, vocalist Phil Rind says: “Going into it, we had a loose idea as far as knowing that we wanted some fast, heavy songs to honour the old school fans that have supported us and got us to this point.

“We wanted everything to happen naturally – we didn't want to force anything and we are super stoked with every song. It is easily the best thing we have ever done.

“Regardless of what happens with the record, the experience of making it was enough to satisfy us. Obviously we hope people like it, but even if it tanked, it could not change the way we feel about it. We know what we did.”

To mark the album news, Sacred Reich have also released a video for the title track. Check it out below. Fans will be able to see the band later this year when they tour across the UK and Europe.

(Image: © Sacred Reich)

Sacred Reich: Awakening

1. Awakening

2. Divide & Conquer

3. Salvation

4. Manifest Reality

5. Killing Machine

6. Death Valley

7. Revolution

8. Something to Believe

Sacred Reich 2019 tour dates

Aug 08: Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 09: Osnabruck Bastard Club, Germany

Aug 10: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 11: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Belgium

Aug 12: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany (w/Testament)

Aug 13: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland (w/Testament)

Aug 14: Regensburg Airport Obertraubling, Germany(w/Testament)

Aug 15: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Aug 16: Colmar Ke Grillen, France

Aug 18: Saint-Nolff Motocultor, France

Nov 08: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 10: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 12: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Nov 13: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Nov 14: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 15: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Nov 16: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Nov 17: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Nov 20: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Nov 21: Barcelona Sala Razzamatazz 2, Spain

Nov 22: Madrid Sala Mon Live, Spain

Nov 23: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 24: Limoges CC John Lennon, France

Nov 26: Savingy-le-Tempole L'Empreinte, Franc

Nov 27: London Underworld, UK

Nov 29: Newcastle University, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Dec 01: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Dec 03: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Dec 04: Wolverhampton Steel Mill, UK

Dec 06: Leiden Gebr, De Nobel, Netherlands

Dec 07: Helmond Cacaofabriek, Netherlands

Dec 08: Essen Turock, Germany

Dec 10: Aschaffenburg Solos-Saal, Germany

Dec 11: Nurnberg Hirsch, Germany

Dec 12: Jena F-Haus, Germany

Dec 13: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Dec 14: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany