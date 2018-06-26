Ruts DC announce The Crack 40th anniversary tour

The Ruts - The Crack tracklisting 1. Babylon's Burning

2. Dope for Guns

3. S.U.S.

4. Something That I Said

5. You're Just A…

6. It Was Cold

7. Savage Circle

8. Jah War

9. Criminal Mind

10. Backbiter

11. Out of Order

12. Human Punk

Ruts DC have announced UK and Ireland tour dates for February 2019.

The UK punk legends have lined up 15 dates to mark the 40th anniversary of their landmark album The Crack, which was released in 1979 via Virgin Records and yielded top 10 single Babylon's Burning.

They'll kick things off in Exeter on February 11, before wrapping up in Belfast on March 03.

Support for all dates will come from veteran punk supergroup The Professionals.

Ruts DC co-founder John ‘Segs’ Jennings says: “It’s always been important to us to be a current and forward-thinking band, releasing and playing new material whilst being proud of our past. A milestone to many, The Crack is an important piece of work to us too. We now feel ready to celebrate where we came from.”



Drummer and co-founder Dave Ruffy adds: “Making The Crack was a real game changer for me. The Ruts were a band that were greater than the sum of their parts and wrote music inspired by everything we had ever heard. It’s a piece of work that I am immensely proud to have been a part of. Now forty years on we will be playing the album in its entirety, it’s quite a challenge as some of the songs have not been played since 1980! Our legacy is large, and we are and will continue working hard to make this a great show.”

The Crack was voted one of the 50 best punk albums of all time by Louder readers earlier this year.

Check out full tour dates below.

11 Feb: Phoenix, Exeter, UK

12 Feb: Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

13 Feb: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

15 Feb: O2 Institute 2, Birmingham, UK

16 Feb: O2 Academy 2, Sheffield, UK

17 Feb: The Junction, Cambridge, UK

18 Feb: O2 Academy, Oxford, UK

20 Feb: Waterfront, Norwich, UK

21 Feb: Riverside, Newcastle, UK

22 Feb: Garage, Glasgow, UK

23 Feb: Tunnels, Aberdeen, UK

24 Feb: Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh, UK

26 Feb: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

27 Feb: SWX, Bristol, UK

28 Feb: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK

02 Mar: Button Factory, Dublin, IE

03 Mar: Limelight, Belfast, UK