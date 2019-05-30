Rush’s Geddy Lee announces Big Book Of Bass UK and European tour

Rush's Geddy Lee has announced a UK and European book tour to promote his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass.

The trip will start with a signing session in London at Waterstones Piccadilly on June 8. He’ll then head to The Dancehouse Theatre in Manchester on June 10 for a signing session and a Q&A with author and broadcaster Philip Wilding.

The Manchester appearance was originally scheduled to take place at the city's Blackwell’s International Anthony Burgess Foundation, but due to it selling out almost immediately, organisers have made the decision to upgrade the venue.

All tickets purchased for the old venue will remain valid.

Geddy’s last stop in the UK will be in Glasgow on June 12 at the Waterstones in Sauchiehall Street, where he’ll host a signing session.

On June 13, he’ll hold a signing session at the ABC in Amsterdam, and wrap up the tour at Hamburg’s Sautter And Lackmann on June 15 for a final signing event.

Geddy exclusively tells Prog: “I was a little bit unsure of the best way to go out there and promote this book and we had a lot of different ideas – taking the basses on tour and doing a big show, but it just didn’t feel right to me.

“Yet, at the same time, I wanted to get out there and support independent bookstores and music stores and see if I could get out there and meet some fans.

“One thing lead to another and the experience, I think, for the fans and for myself, was so sweet and so gratifying, that I decided to just keep doing them every once in a while.”

Geddy adds: “We just go out there and get to meet some fans and it’s really nice. They come out and get a couple of minutes with me, and we chit-chat. It’s a really nice vibe for me.”

Tickets for all the stops are now on sale through Rush’s website. The ticket price includes a copy of the book for Geddy to sign.

Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass was published back in December through Harper Collins and sees him explore the history of the instrument, with the book also featuring contributions from vintage expert Terry Foster and his Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson.

Lee is currently on a book tour of Canada, with his next appearance taking place on June 1 at Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Geddy Lee book signings tour

Jun 08: London Picadilly Waterstones, UK

Jun 10: Manchester Dancehall Theatre, UK

Jun 12: Glasgow Sauchiehall St Waterstones, UK

Jun 13: Amsterdam ABC, NL

Jun 15: Hamburg Lackman, DE