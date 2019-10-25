Rush’s Geddy Lee adds more dates to his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass tour

Geddy Lee has announced a further run of dates on his book tour

The Rush vocalist and bassist has been touring in the US, Canada, the UK and Europe in support of his lavish publication Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass which was published earlier this year.

Geddy will visit Seattle, Denver, Phoenix and Austin at the start of November where he’ll hold further signing sessions.

Tickets for all the stops are now on sale through Rush’s website, with the ticket price including a copy of the book for Geddy to sign.

Speaking with Classic Rock about the book back in the summer, Geddy said: “Initially it was a book for guitar lovers: lovers of vintage instruments. There are a lot of great, beautiful books on vintage guitars, but I felt there wasn't one real companion for the electric bass collector of the electric bass lover.”

He added: “Once I got more into it, the stories were very rich and revealing, and I included stories about the instruments I used throughout my own career because there's a hungry audience of Rush fans out there.

“And that's how the whole project developed. It got bigger and bigger, and with me being a guy who doesn't think small, I ended up with a Big, Beautiful Book.”

Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass

The Rush bassist, vocalist and keyboardist has launched this lavish book which celebrates the history of the bass and features contributions from artists including Les Claypool and Robert Trujillo.View Deal

Geddy Lee book tour

Nov 01: Seattle Third Place Books, WA

Nov 02: Denver Tattered Cover Book Store, CO

Nov 03: Phoenix Changing Hands, AZ

Nov 04: Austin Bookpeople, TX