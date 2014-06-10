Rush's Presto to get gold release

Rush's 13th album Presto is to be released in a numbered, limited-edition hybrid SACD by Audio Fidelity.
The boutique label specialise in delivering 24-carat gold CDs which deliver “the ultimate sound of a classic recorded performance without the irregular plated surfaces of standard aluminium discs.”
They say: “Rush were never a band known to play the same sort of thing for any extended period. By 1989 a change was inevitable – and with Presto it was a change for the better. The synths were toned back while the guitars were brought up to a reasonable level allowing the emphasis to return to the rhythm instruments, resurrecting the groove that Rush maintains so very well.
“Geddy Lee and Neal Peart are in good form – but Alex Lifeson is the real story.”
The limited edition of Presto will be on sale soon.
Tracklist
- Show Don’t Tell 2. Chain Lightning 3. The Pass 4. War Paint 5. Scars 6. Presto 7. Superconductor 8. Anagram (for Mongo) 9. Red Tide 10. Hand Over Fist 11. Available Light