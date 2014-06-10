Rush's Presto to get gold release

Rush's 13th album Presto is to be released in a numbered, limited-edition hybrid SACD by Audio Fidelity.

The boutique label specialise in delivering 24-carat gold CDs which deliver “the ultimate sound of a classic recorded performance without the irregular plated surfaces of standard aluminium discs.”

They say: “Rush were never a band known to play the same sort of thing for any extended period. By 1989 a change was inevitable – and with Presto it was a change for the better. The synths were toned back while the guitars were brought up to a reasonable level allowing the emphasis to return to the rhythm instruments, resurrecting the groove that Rush maintains so very well.

“Geddy Lee and Neal Peart are in good form – but Alex Lifeson is the real story.”

The limited edition of Presto will be on sale soon.

Tracklist