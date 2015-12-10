Rush release YYZ clip from R40 DVD

Rush have made another video teaser from their R40 concert film available.

They’ve issued a clip of them performing YYZ at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in June of this year. R40 was released on DVD and Blu-ray last week.

This week, frontman Geddy Lee moved to squash rumours that drummer Neil Peart had retired. Lee told Prog: “There’s really nothing to say. I think Neil is just explaining his reasons for not wanting to tour, with the toll that it’s taking on his body.

“We’ll get together eventually and chat about things. But in my view, there is certainly nothing surprising in what he said.”

Rush previously released R40 clips of Xanadu, Subdivisions, Tom Sawyer, Closer To The Heart and Spirit Of Radio.