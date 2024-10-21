Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dead at 66

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno has died aged 66, it has been confirmed. The news was shared via Di'Anno's label, Conquest Music, on behalf of the singer's family.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno," a statement from the label reads. "Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

"Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers.

"Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

"His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

"Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."

Di'Anno joined Iron Maiden in 1978 after being invited to audition for the band - though he claimed years later he wasn't sure if he'd be a perfect fit for the youthful, London heavy metallers.

"I went to see them play at the Cart And Horses in East London, and their old singer [Dennis Wilcock] had this silly sword and fake blood dripping from his mouth," he told Metal Hammer's Paul Brannigan in 2002. "Me and my mate were pissing ourselves laughing. When I got introduced to Steve Harris I couldn’t keep a straight face. And when he talked about me going for an audition I thought, ‘Bleeding hell, I don’t fancy prancing around with a sword.'"

Ultimately, Di'Anno auditioned and got the job; his reckless, mischievous energy gave Maiden an extra dimension that only boosted their rise to the forefront of the explosive New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement. The hype around the band's live shows and debut EP, The Soundhouse Tapes, which dropped in November 1979, meant that come April 14 the following year, Iron Maiden's first album was one of the most anticipated released in metal.

Their self-titled debut was a thrilling burst of galloping heavy metal thunder, sprinkled with subtle flourishes of bassist Steve's Harris' beloved prog rock and underpinned by a production and rawness that owed more than a little to punk.

"If there was a punk element to Iron Maiden at that point it probably came from me – especially onstage,” Di'Anno told Metal Hammer in 2020. “There’s no denying it, those songs are bloody fast, though they also have some proggy time-changes in them. That’s what made us so unique."

Di'Anno just made one more album with Iron Maiden - 1981's expansive and influential Killers - before his battles with addiction, disdain for the touring lifestyle and frequent run-ins with Steve Harris led to his dismissal.

“I don’t blame them for getting rid of me," Di'Anno later admitted to Hammer. "Obviously, the band was Steve’s baby, but I wish I’d been able to contribute more. After a while that got me down. In the end I couldn’t give 100 per cent to Maiden anymore and it wasn’t fair to the band, the fans or to myself."