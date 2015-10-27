Rush revive the Spirit Of Radio

Rush have released a live version of Spirit Of Radio. It’s taken from the band’s forthcoming R40 package, filmed at the Air Canada Centre in the band’s hometown of Toronto in June.
The R40 set includes a number of tracks that have never been played live before, or never previously filmed. It celebrates the band’s career in reverse-chronological order, taking the audience backwards through time from 2012’s The Anarchist to Working Man, performed as it was in 1974.
R40 is available in a number of different formats, and can be pre-ordered now. Purchasers will be entered into a draw to attend a live screening of the film at The Gibson Rooms in London, hosted by Prog Magazine editor Jerry Ewing.
Rush have previously released videos of Roll The Bones and Closer To The Heart from R40. Drummer Neil Peart has revealed that Clockwork Lives, his follow up to his 2014 novel Clockwork Angels, will be published on November 20.
R40 TRACK LISTING
**Disc One
**The World is .. The World is …
The Anarchist
Headlong Flight
Far Cry
The Main Monkey Business
How It Is
Animate
Roll the Bones
Between the Wheels
Losing It (with Ben Mink)
Subdivisions
**Disc Two
**Tom Sawyer
YYZ
The Spirit of Radio
Natural Science
Jacob’s Ladder
Hemispheres: Prelude
Cygnus X-1/The Story So Far (drum solo)
Closer to the Heart
Xanadu
2112
**CD Disc Three
**Mel’s Rockpile (with Eugene Levy)
Lakeside Park/Anthem
What You’re Doing/Working Man
**Bonus
**One Little Victory
Distant Early Warning
Red Barchetta
Clockwork Angels
The Wreckers
The Camera Eye
Losing It (with Jonathan Dinklage)
DVD/Blu-ray
**Set One
**The World is .. The World is …
The Anarchist
Headlong Flight
Far Cry
The Main Monkey Business
How It Is
Animate
Roll the Bones
Between the Wheels
Losing It (with Ben Mink)
Subdivisions
**Set Two
**No Country for Old Hens
Tom Sawyer
YYZ
The Spirit of Radio
Natural Science
Jacob’s Ladder
Hemispheres: Prelude
Cygnus X-1/The Story So Far (drum solo)
Closer to the Heart
Xanadu
2112
**Encore
**Mel’s Rockpile (with Eugene Levy)
Lakeside Park/Anthem
What You’re Doing/Working Man
Exit Stage Left
**Bonus
**One Little Victory
Distant Early Warning
Red Barchetta