Rush stream Subdivisions clip

Rush are streaming their performance of classic track Subdivisions from their upcoming R40 Live package.

Due November 20 in 3CD/Blu-ray, 3CD/DVD, 3CD, Blu-ray and DVD formats, the set captures the band in concert in their hometown of Toronto over two shows at the Air Canada Centre in June.

The three-hour package includes a number of tracks that have never been played live before or previously filmed on what is expected to be the group’s final tour.

Bassist Geddy Lee tells Rolling Stone: “It’s most likely our last tour. I couldn’t put it any more accurately. I can’t say for sure. But it doesn’t mean we don’t want to work together still, it doesn’t mean we won’t do another creative project and I’ve got ideas for shows we could do that don’t involve a tour.”

Rush produced R40 Live with David Botrill, who also handled the mixing duties while the live footage was directed by Dale Heslip and produced by Lee’s brother Allan Weinrib.

Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson will guest star on the November 17 episode of US TV show Chicago Fire entitled 2112.

Drummer Neil Peart will publish Clockwork Lives – the follow-up to his 2014 novel Clockwork Angels – on November 20.