Kerry King names the hardest Slayer song to play on guitar: “It’s not one I’m looking to play live any time soon!”

Kerry King has picked the hardest Slayer song to play.

The guitarist reveals his choice during a fan Q&A in the new issue of Metal Hammer. When King gets asked, “What’s the hardest song you have ever played?”, he names Dittohead, taken from Slayer’s 1994 album Divine Intervention.

“I could go a number of ways with that [question],” says King, “but I’ll say Dittohead for the sheer speed of it. That’s probably our fastest song, and it’s not one I’m looking to play live any time soon!”

On the topic of amazing guitar feats, King is also asked what his favourite riff by his late Slayer partner Jeff Hanneman is. “That’s difficult. I have to say Raining Blood [from 1986’s Reign In Blood],” he answers. “It’s not just one riff in that song, but a whole showcase. If you pushed me, I’d say the intro too, as people still sing along to that guitar line.”

King and Hanneman co-founded Slayer in 1981, along with bassist/vocalist Tom Araya and drummer Dave Lombardo. Reign In Blood, produced by the venerated Rick Rubin, was released in 1986 and became the band’s breakthrough record, courting critical acclaim. Its lyrics – especially on the song Angel Of Death, which Hanneman wrote about Nazi scientist Josef Mengele – generated mainstream controversy.

Divine Intervention came out in 1994 and was Slayer’s first album without Lombardo. It marked the Slayer debut of Paul Bostaph, who continues to perform with the thrash legends. Dittohead was released as a single and became a semi-regular entry in the band’s setlist up to 2018.

Hanneman died of liver failure in 2013, aged 49. Slayer retired in 2019 but reunited earlier this year. They have played three US festival shows in 2024 and will perform together again, but have not confirmed any future dates at time of publication.

King released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, in May.

As well as an interview with King, the new issue of Metal Hammer features the debut of genre-splicing singer/songwriter Poppy on the magazine’s cover. She talks all about her new album Negative Spaces, as well as her journey from Youtube up-and-comer to eclectic, beloved sensation. Iron Maiden, Within Temptation, Sleep Token and more also feature. Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.