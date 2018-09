Rush have streamed their performance of classic track Tom Sawyer from their upcoming R40 Live DVD.

It was shot in the band’s home town of Toronto in June, during what’s thought to have been their final large-scale tour.

R40 Live arrives on November 20 in 3CD/Blu-ray, 3CD/DVD, 3CD, Blu-ray and DVD formats. It’s available for pre-order via the band website.