Rush stream Xanadu live clip

Rush have issued a video of their performance of A Farewell To Kings track Xanadu which features on their upcoming R40 DVD release.

The live package was filmed in their home town of Toronto earlier this year and is out on December 4.

It’ll be released on 3CD/Blu-ray, 3CD/DVD, 3CD, Blu-ray and DVD formats and is available for pre-order.

Guitarist Alex Lifeson told Prog that the 35-date trek across North America this year felt “a little shy of a true finish” and revealed he was ready to play 20 more shows. The full interview features in the latest edition of Prog, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.