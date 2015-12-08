Geddy Lee clarifies Peart retirement rumours

Rush mainman Geddy Lee has moved to squash rumours that drummer Neil Peart had announced his retirement.

Peart gave an interview to Drumhead magazine in which he’s quoted as saying he’s happy to accept the description of himself as a “retired drummer,” but Lee says his bandmate was merely confirming that he could no longer commit to lengthy tours.

Lee tells Prog: “There’s really nothing to say. I think Neil is just explaining his reasons for not wanting to tour, with the toll that it’s taking on his body. That’s all I would care to comment on it.

“We’ll get together eventually and chat about things. But in my view, there is certainly nothing surprising in what he said. Neil just feels that he has to explain with all the thousands of people asking, ‘Why no more tours?’ He needs to explain his side of it.”

Asked whether he feels Peart’s quote was taken out of context, Lee adds: “I think that’s absolutely right. That’s their job. Talking about something when there’s nothing to talk about.”

Fans are clamouring for confirmation on whether Rush will continue to record and perform live. Peart previously said he wanted to spend more time with his family, while guitarist Alex Lifeson said he was largely over his health issues and wants to continue playing with the band.

Rush released live DVD, Blu-ray and CD package R40 last week.