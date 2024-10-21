Current and former members of Trivium, Killswitch Engage, Animals as Leaders, Polyphia, While She Sleeps and more team up for epic, metalled-up Cult of the Lamb game soundtrack - listen to first single Cult

A host of metal heavyweights have united for a special new project that is reimagining the soundtrack to adorably Satanic indie breakout video game Cult Of The Lamb.

The project, titled Cult Of The Lamb: Hymns Of The Unholy, will take the form of a six-track metal release that arrives on October 28, and features contributions from Light The Torch and ex-Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones, Trivium's Matt Heafy, Polyphia duo Scott LePage and Clay Gober, Animals As Leaders guitarist Javier Reyes, Malevolence guitarist Josh Baines, While She Sleeps guitarist Sean Long and former Monuments drummer Mike Malyan.

"Video games have always been an important part of my life, so it's been amazing to work with the Massive Monster team and turn Cult of the Lamb's iconic soundtrack into a metal album," says Matt Heafy. "There's such a natural link between video games, heavy metal and the game's themes that a collaboration like this just makes sense. I hope fans of the game have as much fun listening to this as I did writing and performing my parts, and I hope the metal community and anyone who might not have played Cult of the Lamb before embraces this as a standalone album and checks out the game!"



Jay Armstrong, co-founder of the game's development studio, Massive Monster, says: “We’re huge fans of metal music and know there’s a lot of metalheads in the Cult Of The Lamb community too. There’s a natural link between the game’s themes and heavy metal music and, given the recent release of our Unholy Alliance DLC and the Goat character, why not get some G.O.A.T.s from the world of metal to transform River Boy’s iconic melodies into heavy metal slammers? All the artists featured on this release have given 100% commitment to this project, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support and the backing of their management.”

Cult Of The Lamb, released in August 2022, centres around a young lamb saved from death who is tasked with forming a cult under the guidance of myserious overlord, The One Who Waits. The game received widespread praise for its graphics, fun plot and replayability.

Listen to the EP's first single, Cult, featuring Howard Jones, Scott LePage and Mike Malyan, below.

CULT feat. Howard Jones, Scott LePage & Mike Malyan (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Cult Of The Lamb: Hymn Of The Unholy tracklist

Cult (featuring Howard Jones, Scott LePage and Mike Malyan) Chaos (featuring Matthew K. Heafy and Mike Malyan) Famine (featuring Howard Jones, Scott LePage and Mike Malyan) Pestilence (featuring Matthew K. Heafy, Javier Reyes and Mike Malyan) Conquest (featuring Howard Jones, Josh Baines, Clay Gober and Mike Malyan) Death (featuring Matthew K. Heafy, Sean Long and Mike Malyan)