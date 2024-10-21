Bad Omens announce Australian tour dates with Poppy and House Of Protection

Bad Omens have announced that they will be hitting the road next year for a run of shows in Australia.

The metalcore stars will head down under on January 23 for a performance at Melbourne's Festival Hall, before continuing on to Brisbane on January 25, followed by a final show on January 28 in Sydney.

Joining the Richmond crew as special guests will be nu gen trailblazer Poppy and House Of Protection, the new project from former Fever333 members Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison.

While announcing the the run on social media, Bad Omens captioned the post with the words "goodbye, friend", a phrase also used by the band last month in a 18-second video teasing what could possibly be a new project. They shared another teaser on October 8, also using the same phrase.

In September, Bad Omens revealed they were working on new music by sharing numerous photos from within the studio, with the caption "TO SOUNDLESS DARK I STARE", possibly hinting at song lyrics or a title of some kind.

View the tour dates below:

Jan 23: Melbourne Festival Hall

Jan 25: Brisbane Riverstage

Jan 28: Sydney Hordern Pavilion

Ahead of the release of her new album, Negative Spaces, Poppy recently made her cover debut on the latest issue of Metal Hammer.

Breaking onto the scene a decade ago, Poppy has continued to evolve, flirting with hyperpop, alt rock, industrial, metalcore and nu metal in the process. This year, she’s also become metal’s go-to guest star, collaborating with hardcore heavyweights Knocked Loose and metalcore buzz-band Bad Omens.

Negative Spaces, featuring ex-Bring Me The Horizon man Jordan Fish on production, sees her songs swing from the “saccharine” to the “heaviest” she’s ever done. At this stage of her career, Poppy describes herself as “post genre”.

“I get bored rather quickly, so I have to cater to my own attention span,” she says. "I think there’s always going to be resistance from other sides when a big movement happens, but somebody has to be there to do it first and push all those people out of the way,” she says. “The ones that are like the ‘squeaky wheels’.”

