"I was in touch with him only recently...rest in peace mate." Steve Harris and Iron Maiden pay tribute to former frontman Paul Di'Anno following his passing

Metal legends Iron Maiden have paid tribute to their former frontman Paul Di'Anno, who has died aged 66. Speaking on social media, the band highlight Di'Anno's "pioneering" role as their singer from 1978 until his departure in 1981, with Maiden founder, bassist and lead songwriter Steve Harris revealing that he had been speaking with Di'Anno in recent weeks.

"We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today," the band's statement reads. "Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."

"It’s just so sad he’s gone," says Steve Harris. "I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate."

"We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more," continue Maiden. "On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul."

Di'Anno's death was announced earlier today in a statement shared by his record label. See Maiden's statement alongside a recent photo of Di'Anno and Steve Harris together below. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

