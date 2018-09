Rush have released a video of their performance of Closer To The Heart from their upcoming R40 Live DVD.

It follows the launch of Roll The Bones and a standalone trailer for the release, which was shot earlier this year during what’s thought to have been their final large-scale tour.

R40 Live arrives on November 20 and it’s available for pre-order via the band website. Frontman Geddy Lee appeared on the Prog Magazine Show on TeamRock Radio last month – hear it now.