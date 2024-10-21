All aboard! Watch the all-star Hall Of Fame tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, and while the Prince Of Darkness's contributions to the festivities may have been slender – he didn't perform, and delivered his brief acceptance speech while seated at a bat-themed throne – there's no doubt that the room was full of love for the former Black Sabbath man.

Jack Black said it best, inducting Ozzy with a fiery, passionate speech that referred to him as the "Jack Nicholson of rock" and ended with a plea to future generations of musicians and music fans.

"I’m talking to you 13-year-olds watching the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony," said Black. "All five of you put down your phones unless you’re watching on the phone, then put it closer to your face. Oh, man, rock aficionado is about to drop some truth. Sure, you could go stream Post Malone and Taylor Swift and get all the warm hugs you need for your broken hearts, or you can stay up all night and get your minds blown by Ozzy’s entire catalogue for the first time."

After Ozzy's acceptance speech, an all-star band assembled onstage to pay tribute to the great man, with a lineup including Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, Andrew Watt, Adam Wakeman, Steve Stevens and Zakk Wylde.

Three different frontmen took over for Ozzy's vocal parts, with Tool's Maynard James Keenan taking the lead on Crazy Train, country star Jelly Roll doing the same on Mama I'm Coming Home, and Billy Idol singing No More Tears. Watch the performance below.

Ozzy's induction was his second, after receiving the same honour as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006. Other inductees at this year's ceremony in Cleveland included Peter Frampton, Foreigner, the Dave Matthews Band and the MC5.

Ozzy Osborne Tribute - 10/19/2024 - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Cleveland, OH - YouTube Watch On