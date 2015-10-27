Peart's Clockwork Lives novel out next month

The follow-up to Neil Peart’s 2014 novel Clockwork Angels, based on the Rush album of the same name, will be released in the UK next month.

Clockwork Lives – penned by the Rush drummer and author Kevin J Anderson – is released via ECW Press on November 5. It moves the story forward by looking at the lives of some of the first title’s fringe characters.

ECW Press say: “In Clockwork Angels, Anderson and Peart created a steampunk world to accompany the Rush album of the same name. Now they return to the world they created.

“Marinda Peake leads a quiet life – she gave up on her ambitions to take care of her ailing alchemist father. When he dies, he gives Marinda a mysterious blank book that she must fill with other people’s stories – and her own.

”Clockwork Lives is a steampunk Canterbury Tales, and much more, as Marinda strives to change her life from a mere ‘sentence or two’ to a true epic.”

Rush will launch their R40 Live DVD on November 20.