Peart's Clockwork Lives novel out next month

By

Neil's latest book with Kevin J Anderson continues Clockwork Angels story

The follow-up to Neil Peart’s 2014 novel Clockwork Angels, based on the Rush album of the same name, will be released in the UK next month.

Clockwork Livespenned by the Rush drummer and author Kevin J Anderson – is released via ECW Press on November 5. It moves the story forward by looking at the lives of some of the first title’s fringe characters.

ECW Press say: “In Clockwork Angels, Anderson and Peart created a steampunk world to accompany the Rush album of the same name. Now they return to the world they created.

“Marinda Peake leads a quiet life – she gave up on her ambitions to take care of her ailing alchemist father. When he dies, he gives Marinda a mysterious blank book that she must fill with other people’s stories – and her own.

Clockwork Lives is a steampunk Canterbury Tales, and much more, as Marinda strives to change her life from a mere ‘sentence or two’ to a true epic.”

Rush will launch their R40 Live DVD on November 20.

