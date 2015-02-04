Neil Peart’s second novel coming soon

Rush drummer Neil Peart and science fiction author Kevin J Anderson will publish the follow-up to their Clockwork Angels novel in September.

The first instalment, launched last year, tied in with Rush’s 2012 album of the same name. Now the sequel, entitled Clockwork Lives, moves the concept forward another step.

Publishers ECW Press say: “Anderson and Peart have returned to their colourful creation in a steampunk Canterbury Tales that explores the lives of secondary characters in Clockwork Angels – and introduces a new protagonist.”

Clockwork Lives will be launched on September 15. Peart’s second autobiography, Far And Near: On Days Like These was published in November.

Rush recently announced a US tour, which they’ve suggested is likely to be the last of its kind.