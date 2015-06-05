Lifeson aims for Rush shows after 'final' tour

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson hopes the band will continue to play live shows after what’s believed to be their final tour.

And while he’s previously talked up the chances of making another album, he’s now discussed the possibility of two.

Rush are currently on the road across North American on a trip that manager Ray Danniels has said is “most likely the last of this magnitude.”

But Lifeson tells Guitar Center: “I could still see us going out and doing a special run – a couple of weeks here and there, those sort of things.

“We haven’t discussed that but, I could see that happening. And possibly making another album or two. We love playing together and we really enjoy that aspect of our relationship.”

He adds of the members’ changing attitudes to life: “After 40 years of being away from family and friends and that life, it’s time to review that and see where our priorities lie.”

The guitarist this week unveiled his limited-edition Gibson Custom Alex Lifeson R40 Les Paul Axcess. View the trailer below.

Bassist Geddy Lee recently said he feared Lifeson’s arthritis could be the main reason for ending their touring career. Rush are the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Rush: "We're coming towards the end"