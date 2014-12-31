Rush 2015 tour dates leaked

Two Rush concert dates for 2015 appeared online last night and were quickly removed – suggesting the band have finally made a decision on whether to tour.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster sites briefly advertised US appearances at the TD Garden in Boston on June 23 and Madison Square Garden in New York six days later.

Fan site Rush Is A Band say rumours are circulating that shows have also been booked in Columbus, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit and Las Vegas during the summer.

Rush have made no official comment, although drummer Neil Peart’s tech Lorne Wheaton tweeted: “See you all in the new year… Oops, did I just say that?” He later added: “Just to clarify, I don’t always work with NP. There are other drummers on my resume. I ain’t giving nutin’ up, copy?”

Last month frontman Geddy Lee reported they decided whether to tour, saying: “We’re still talking. Everybody has a different idea how they want to spend the next couple of years. Slowly, we’re getting around to figuring it out.”

But he added the Canadian giants were almost certain to record a follow-up to 2012’s Clockwork Angels. “My guess is there would be a you first, but I’m itching to just play and record,” he said.

Rush launched their long-awaited R40 box set on November 17.