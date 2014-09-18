Rush trail R40 set

Rush have unveiled a trailer for their highly-anticipated 40th anniversary box set R40.

The long-awaited DVD/Blu-ray collection was finally revealed last week, containing their last five live films: Rush in Rio (2003), R30 (2005), Snakes & Arrows Live (2008), Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland (2011) and Clockwork Angels Tour (2013).

Now the band have confirmed the contents of the bonus disc, which includes their performance at Laura Secord Secondary School in 1974, Capitol Theatre in 1976, Molson Amphitheatre in 1988, and their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in 2013.

The official description explains: “The discs are contained in a stunning 56-page hardback book, filled with memorabilia and photographs documenting 40 years of Rush live in concert. This is the ultimate collection of Rush live performances, beautifully presented.”

R40 is released on November 11 and can be pre-ordered from the band’s website on DVD or Blu-ray.

Bonus disc tracklist

Laura Secord Secondary School 1974

Need Some Love Before and After Best I Can I’ve Been Runnin’ Bad Boy The Loser Working Man In the Mood (partial)

Capitol Theatre 1976

Bastille Day Anthem Lakeside Park 2112 Fly By Night/In the Mood

1988: Lock and Key, Molson Amphitheatre 1997

Limelight Half the World Limbo Virtuality Nobody’s Hero Test for Echo Leave That Thing Alone/Drum Solo 2112 (all seven parts)

2011: I Still Love You Man – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction, 2013