Rush trail R40 set

Rush have unveiled a trailer for their highly-anticipated 40th anniversary box set R40.
The long-awaited DVD/Blu-ray collection was finally revealed last week, containing their last five live films: Rush in Rio (2003), R30 (2005), Snakes & Arrows Live (2008), Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland (2011) and Clockwork Angels Tour (2013).
Now the band have confirmed the contents of the bonus disc, which includes their performance at Laura Secord Secondary School in 1974, Capitol Theatre in 1976, Molson Amphitheatre in 1988, and their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in 2013.
The official description explains: “The discs are contained in a stunning 56-page hardback book, filled with memorabilia and photographs documenting 40 years of Rush live in concert. This is the ultimate collection of Rush live performances, beautifully presented.”
R40 is released on November 11 and can be pre-ordered from the band’s website on DVD or Blu-ray.
Bonus disc tracklist
Laura Secord Secondary School 1974
Need Some Love
Before and After
Best I Can
I’ve Been Runnin’
Bad Boy
The Loser
Working Man
In the Mood (partial)
Capitol Theatre 1976
Bastille Day
Anthem
Lakeside Park
2112
Fly By Night/In the Mood
1988: Lock and Key, Molson Amphitheatre 1997
Limelight
Half the World
Limbo
Virtuality
Nobody’s Hero
Test for Echo
Leave That Thing Alone/Drum Solo
2112 (all seven parts)
2011: I Still Love You Man – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction, 2013
2112, featuring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz
Tom Sawyer
The Spirit of Radio