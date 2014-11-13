Rush undecided on 2015 tour

Rush’s Geddy Lee insists he, guitarist Alex Lifeson and drummer Neil Peart haven’t decided if they’ll hit the road next year for a 41st anniversary tour.

Earlier this year, Lifeson indicated they would tour in 2015. Now Lee says the plans are still up in the air.

He tells Rolling Stone: “We’re still talking. Everybody has a different idea how they want to spend the next couple of years, so we haven’t come to a decision. I’m ready and happy to play if everyone else agrees. I think in the next couple of months we’ll decide to do something or not.

“It’s a group thing – it’s one of those things where everybody enjoyed their break so much. It doesn’t feel like it was very long ago that we played our last show in Kansas City. So it’s like, ‘Do we have to talk about this already?’ But slowly, we’re getting around to figuring it out.”

The bassist also reveals he’s “itching” to return to the studio to record the follow-up to 2012’s Clockwork Angels.

He continues: “My guess is that there would be a tour first but I’m itching to just play and record. I would like to make another album but I don’t know where the other guys’ heads are at about that. I know Alex is ready to write.”

And looking ahead, he doesn’t think Rush will planning a road trip to mark their 50th anniversary in 2024. He adds: “If I were a betting man, I wouldn’t bet on it. When I see how hard it is to get everyone to agree to go out for our 40th, it’s hard to imagine us having the same conversation in 10 years.”

Rush will release their long-awaited R40 box set in Europe on November 17. It features their last five live films: Rush In Rio, R30, Snakes And Arrows Live, Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland and Clockwork Angels Tour together with a bonus disc of rare archive footage. It includes long-lost track I’ve Been Running and The Loser.

Peart recently stated they now have nothing left in the vault as they’ve released everything they’ve ever recorded.