Run The Jewels announce UK headline tour for 2022

Run The Jewels have confirmed a new UK headline tour, set for June of 2022. The hip-hop duo will be touring last year’s album RTJ4 across various venues in the UK, followed by a set at Primavera Sound.

The pair, aka rapper Killer Mike and New York rapper/producer El-P, are also scheduled to play a 2022 tour of North America in support of Rage Against The Machine.

With the live circuit on standby, Run The Jewels have instead been throwing themselves into a range of alternative ventures such as launching their own strain of cannabis, collaborating with a selection of craft beer companies across the globe and creating a Run The Jewels clothing line for children.

Tickets go on sale June 9 at 9am BST. Catch the tour dates below:

Jun 02: O2 Brixton Academy, London

Jun 05: Barrowlands, Glasgow

Jun 06: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Jun 07: O2 Academy, Birmingham

Jun 10: Primavera Sound, Barcelona