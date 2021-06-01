Trending

Run The Jewels announce UK headline tour for 2022

Hip-hop collective Run The Jewels have shared details of their 2022 UK tour

Run The Jewels press shot
(Image credit: Timothy Saccenti)

Run The Jewels have confirmed a new UK headline tour, set for June of 2022. The hip-hop duo will be touring last year’s album RTJ4 across various venues in the UK, followed by a set at Primavera Sound.

The pair, aka rapper Killer Mike and New York rapper/producer El-P, are also scheduled to play a 2022 tour of North America in support of Rage Against The Machine. 

With the live circuit on standby, Run The Jewels have instead been throwing themselves into a range of alternative ventures such as launching their own strain of cannabis, collaborating with a selection of craft beer companies across the globe and creating a Run The Jewels clothing line for children. 

Tickets go on sale June 9 at 9am BST. Catch the tour dates below:

Run The Jewels 2022 UK tour dates 

Jun 02: O2 Brixton Academy, London 
Jun 05: Barrowlands, Glasgow 
Jun 06: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester 
Jun 07: O2 Academy, Birmingham 
Jun 10: Primavera Sound, Barcelona 