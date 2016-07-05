Royal Republic reveal European headline tour

Royal Republic have announced a winter European tour.

The Swedish outfit have lined up the 28 dates in support of this year’s Weekend Man album, which was released in February.

The band say: “Attention inhabitants of Europe. We’re excited to once again go on a headline tour in Europe this fall. Lots of old places, but also some new ones – tight, sweaty cramped venues mixed with bigger more spacious rooms depending on where you catch us. Looking forward to seeing all your lovely, sweaty faces screaming at us.”

They’ll be supported by Dinosaur Pile Up and Tim Vantol on select dates. Tickets are available via the band’s official website.

Royal Republic are currently on the road, with their next scheduled performance taking place at Kiev’s Atlas Weekend Festival on July 9. The newly announced dates are highlighted in bold below.

Jul 09: Kiev Atlas Weekend, Ukraine

Jul 14: Berne Gurten Festival, Switzerland

Jul 21: Lichtenvoorde Zwarte Cross, Netherlands

Aug 05: Nynashamn Nynaskalaset, Sweden

Aug 06: Nynashamn Nynaskalaset, Sweden

Aug 10: Eschwege Open Flair Festival, Germany

Aug 11: Rothenburg Taubertal Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Leipzig Highfield Festival, Germany

Aug 25: Zyrakow Czad Festival, Poland

Aug 26: Boulogne Rock En Seine, France

Oct 06: Bristol Thekla, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Oct 07: London Garage, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Oct 08: Nottingham, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Oct 09: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Oct 11: Manchester Academy 3, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Oct 12: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Oct 14: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 15: Bern Bierhubeli, Switzerland (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Oct 17: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Oct 18: Bezirk Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria

Oct 19: Budapest A38, Hungary

Oct 21: Milan Legends Club, Italy

Oct 22: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Oct 24: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 16: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Nov 17: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 19: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 21: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 23: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 24: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 25: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 26: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 27: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit, Germany

Dec 07: Orebro Frimis Salonger, Sweden (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Dec 08: Uppsala Katalin, Sweden (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Dec 09: Borlange Restaurang Liljan, Sweden (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

Dec 10: Karlskrona Konsthallen, Sweden (Dinosaur Pile Up only)

