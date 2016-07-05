Trending

Royal Republic reveal European headline tour

By Classic Rock  

Royal Republic will head out on the road across Europe this winter for run of 28 shows

Royal Republic have announced a winter European tour.

The Swedish outfit have lined up the 28 dates in support of this year’s Weekend Man album, which was released in February.

The band say: “Attention inhabitants of Europe. We’re excited to once again go on a headline tour in Europe this fall. Lots of old places, but also some new ones – tight, sweaty cramped venues mixed with bigger more spacious rooms depending on where you catch us. Looking forward to seeing all your lovely, sweaty faces screaming at us.”

They’ll be supported by Dinosaur Pile Up and Tim Vantol on select dates. Tickets are available via the band’s official website.

Royal Republic are currently on the road, with their next scheduled performance taking place at Kiev’s Atlas Weekend Festival on July 9. The newly announced dates are highlighted in bold below.

Royal Republic 2016 tour dates

Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 8:00PMAtlas Weekend FestivalKiev, Ukraine
Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 3:00PMGurten FestivalBerne, Switzerland
Thursday, July 21, 2016 at 7:00PMZwarte CrossLichtenvoorde, Netherlands
Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PMNynäskalasetNynäshamn, Sweden
Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PMJurassic RockMikkeli, Finland
Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 4:00PMNynäskalasetNynäshamn, Sweden
Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 6:00PMOpen Flair FestivalEschwege, Germany
Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 6:00PMTaubertal FestivalRothenburg Ob Der Tauber, Germany
Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 6:00PMRocco del SchlackoPuttlingen, Germany
Friday, August 19, 2016 at 12:00AMHighfield Festival 2016Leipzig, Germany
Thursday, August 25, 2016 at 7:00PMCzad FestivalŻyraków, Poland
Friday, August 26, 2016 at 7:00PMRock En SeineBoulogne-Billancourt, France
Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 7:00PMTheklaBristol, United Kingdom
Friday, October 7, 2016 at 7:00PMGARAGELondon, United Kingdom
Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:00PMRescue RoomsNottingham, United Kingdom
Sunday, October 9, 2016 at 7:00PMKing Tut'sGlasgow, United Kingdom
Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 7:00PMAcademy 3Manchester, United Kingdom
Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 7:00PMSlade RoomsWolverhampton, United Kingdom
Friday, October 14, 2016 at 7:00PMDynamoZurich, Switzerland
Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 7:00PMBierhubeliBern, Switzerland
Monday, October 17, 2016 at 7:00PMRockhouseSalzburg, Austria
Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 8:00PMArena WienBezirk-Landstrasse, Austria
Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 7:00PMA38Budapest, Hungary
Friday, October 21, 2016 at 7:00PMLegend ClubMilano, Italy
Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 7:00PMZona RoveriBologna, Italy
Monday, October 24, 2016 at 7:00PMDen AtelierLuxembourg, Luxembourg
Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 7:00PMStodolaWarsaw, Poland
Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 7:00PMLucerna Music BarPrague, Czech Republic
Friday, November 18, 2016 at 7:00PMLKA LonghornStuttgart, Germany
Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 7:00PMMelkwegAmsterdam, Netherlands
Monday, November 21, 2016 at 7:00PMSchlachthofWiesbaden, Germany
Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 7:00PMBackstageMunich, Germany
Thursday, November 24, 2016 at 7:00PMAlter SchlachthofDresden, Germany
Friday, November 25, 2016 at 7:00PMCOLUMBIAHALLEBerlin, Germany
Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 7:00PMPalladiumKoln, Germany
Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 8:00PMGroße Freiheit 36Hamburg, Germany
Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 7:00PMFrimis SalongerOrebro, Sweden
Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 8:00PMKatalinUppsala, Sweden
Friday, December 9, 2016 at 9:00PMRestaurang LiljanBorlänge, Sweden
Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 8:00PMKonsthallenKarlskrona, Sweden
Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:00PMGroße FreiheitHamburg, Germany
Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7:00PMKavkaAntwerp, Belgium
