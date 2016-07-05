Royal Republic reveal European headline tour

Royal Republic have announced a winter European tour.
The Swedish outfit have lined up the 28 dates in support of this year’s Weekend Man album, which was released in February.
The band say: “Attention inhabitants of Europe. We’re excited to once again go on a headline tour in Europe this fall. Lots of old places, but also some new ones – tight, sweaty cramped venues mixed with bigger more spacious rooms depending on where you catch us. Looking forward to seeing all your lovely, sweaty faces screaming at us.”
They’ll be supported by Dinosaur Pile Up and Tim Vantol on select dates. Tickets are available via the band’s official website.
Royal Republic are currently on the road, with their next scheduled performance taking place at Kiev’s Atlas Weekend Festival on July 9. The newly announced dates are highlighted in bold below.
- Tortoise add more European tour dates
- Intervals stream I'm Awake video
- Phil Anselmo calls out rock stars with over-inflated egos
- Periphery, The Word Alive, From First To Last members cover The 1975
Royal Republic 2016 tour dates
Jul 09: Kiev Atlas Weekend, Ukraine
Jul 14: Berne Gurten Festival, Switzerland
Jul 21: Lichtenvoorde Zwarte Cross, Netherlands
Aug 05: Nynashamn Nynaskalaset, Sweden
Aug 06: Nynashamn Nynaskalaset, Sweden
Aug 10: Eschwege Open Flair Festival, Germany
Aug 11: Rothenburg Taubertal Festival, Germany
Aug 19: Leipzig Highfield Festival, Germany
Aug 25: Zyrakow Czad Festival, Poland
Aug 26: Boulogne Rock En Seine, France
Oct 06: Bristol Thekla, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Oct 07: London Garage, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Oct 08: Nottingham, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Oct 09: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Oct 11: Manchester Academy 3, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Oct 12: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Oct 14: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Oct 15: Bern Bierhubeli, Switzerland (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Oct 17: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Oct 18: Bezirk Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria
Oct 19: Budapest A38, Hungary
Oct 21: Milan Legends Club, Italy
Oct 22: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Oct 24: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 16: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Nov 17: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Nov 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Nov 19: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Nov 21: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Nov 23: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 24: Dresden Alter Schlachthof, Germany
Nov 25: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 26: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Nov 27: Hamburg Grobe Freiheit, Germany
Dec 07: Orebro Frimis Salonger, Sweden (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Dec 08: Uppsala Katalin, Sweden (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Dec 09: Borlange Restaurang Liljan, Sweden (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Dec 10: Karlskrona Konsthallen, Sweden (Dinosaur Pile Up only)
Tour Dates
|Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Atlas Weekend Festival
|Kiev, Ukraine
|Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 3:00PM
|Gurten Festival
|Berne, Switzerland
|Thursday, July 21, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Zwarte Cross
|Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands
|Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Nynäskalaset
|Nynäshamn, Sweden
|Friday, August 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Jurassic Rock
|Mikkeli, Finland
|Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 4:00PM
|Nynäskalaset
|Nynäshamn, Sweden
|Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 6:00PM
|Open Flair Festival
|Eschwege, Germany
|Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 6:00PM
|Taubertal Festival
|Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, Germany
|Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 6:00PM
|Rocco del Schlacko
|Puttlingen, Germany
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 12:00AM
|Highfield Festival 2016
|Leipzig, Germany
|Thursday, August 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Czad Festival
|Żyraków, Poland
|Friday, August 26, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Rock En Seine
|Boulogne-Billancourt, France
|Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Thekla
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Friday, October 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|GARAGE
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Sunday, October 9, 2016 at 7:00PM
|King Tut's
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Academy 3
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Slade Rooms
|Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
|Friday, October 14, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Dynamo
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Bierhubeli
|Bern, Switzerland
|Monday, October 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Rockhouse
|Salzburg, Austria
|Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Arena Wien
|Bezirk-Landstrasse, Austria
|Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|A38
|Budapest, Hungary
|Friday, October 21, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Legend Club
|Milano, Italy
|Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Zona Roveri
|Bologna, Italy
|Monday, October 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Den Atelier
|Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Stodola
|Warsaw, Poland
|Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Lucerna Music Bar
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Friday, November 18, 2016 at 7:00PM
|LKA Longhorn
|Stuttgart, Germany
|Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Monday, November 21, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, Germany
|Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Backstage
|Munich, Germany
|Thursday, November 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Alter Schlachthof
|Dresden, Germany
|Friday, November 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|COLUMBIAHALLE
|Berlin, Germany
|Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Palladium
|Koln, Germany
|Sunday, November 27, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Große Freiheit 36
|Hamburg, Germany
|Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Frimis Salonger
|Orebro, Sweden
|Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Katalin
|Uppsala, Sweden
|Friday, December 9, 2016 at 9:00PM
|Restaurang Liljan
|Borlänge, Sweden
|Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Konsthallen
|Karlskrona, Sweden
|Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Große Freiheit
|Hamburg, Germany
|Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Kavka
|Antwerp, Belgium