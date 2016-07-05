Periphery, The Word Alive, From First To Last members cover The 1975

A still of Spencer Sotelo from the video

Members of Periphery, The Word Alive and From First To Last have produced a cover of Me by The 1975.

The Word Alive drummer Luke Holland shared the promo – which also features Periphery frontman Spencer Sotelo, singer Elijah Trey and From First To Last guitarist and producer Taylor Larson.

The Word Alive are currently touring the US in support of their latest album Dark Matter.

Frontman Tyler ‘Telle’ Smith said of the record: “Dark Matter is the result of our most in-depth writing and recording session we’ve done, and is something we consider to be our most dynamic and expansive album to date.

“This record completely defines and expresses who we are, and where we are going, taking the listener to the darkest and most honest places our band has dared to venture.”

Meanwhile, Periphery will release their album Periphery III: Select Difficulty on July 22. They’ll kick off their North American tour in August.

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Vakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 10: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Lake Theme Park Resort, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel Gardne State Parkway, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills Palace, MI

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park Ticket Office, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheater, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Grounds, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park North Entrance, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdael Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Backyard at Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Amphitheater, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 17: Maribor Stuk, Slovenia

Aug 18: Grax PPC, Austria

Aug 04: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Aug 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Aug 06: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Aug 07: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Aug 08: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Aug 09: Houston House of Blues, TX

Aug 11: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ

Aug 12: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Aug 13: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Aug 14: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Aug 16: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Aug 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Aug 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Aug 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Aug 25: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Aug 26: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI

Aug 27: Pittsburgh Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Aug 28: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Aug 30: Boston Paradise, MA

Aug 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Sep 01: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Draw Me An Elephant: The Word Alive