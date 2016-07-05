Phil Anselmo calls out rock stars with over-inflated egos

Phil Anselmo has taken aim at rock stars with over-inflated egos.

The former Pantera and Down frontman says he hates musicians who deliberately ignore their fans and praises legends such as Ozzy Osbourne, Ronnie James Dio and Lemmy, who all treated him with respect in the past.

Speaking at the Diamond Pub Concert Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, Anselmo says: “This is why I say I fucking hate rock stars – because when I see some asshole rock star strutting around like they wrote a song or something, it’s, like, ‘Asshole. Motherfuckers write songs in their bedroom. What makes you different?’

“You cannot walk 10ft in someone else’s goddamn fucking shoes. Come back down to earth, you fuckhead.

“I’ve met and hung out with Lemmy. I’ve known Dio, I’ve known Ozzy, I’ve known Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler. I’ve spent time with them and they’re the nicest, most down-to-earth people I’ve ever fucking met.”

He continues: “If any motherfucker in a band ever struts past you, give them the old fucking bird finger from The Kid. Fuck those assholes. You’ve gotta be real. It’s so much easier to be a dick – it takes effort to be nice to everybody, but you know what? It pays fucking off to sit, listen, talk with people, be real as fuck with people.”

Anselmo’s supergroup Scour will launch a self-titled six-track recording on July 15 and made the opening track Dispatched available to stream in May.

Earlier this year, Anselmo urged his Down bandmates to “move on” without him after the vocalist’s “white power” outburst at January’s Dimebash event.

