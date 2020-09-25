Royal Blood unveil new ‘Disco AC/DC’ direction on Trouble’s Coming

Ahead of the scheduled 2021 follow-up to their UK number one album How Did We Get So Dark?, Royal Blood have shared a new single, Trouble’s Coming, which takes influence in equal measure from AC/DC and Daft Punk.

The song is described by its creators Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher as a “turning point” in the writing of what will be their third full-length album.

“It was the moment something started to click,” vocalist/bassist Mike Kerr explains, “where we started playing over those much more rigid dance beats. The breakthrough was realising that there was real common ground between that and what we’d done before. It’s that AC/DC aspect: where the quality that makes the riffs seem so cutting is because of that beat.”

“Although on the surface we were stepping outside what we’d done before, it didn’t feel at all unnatural; it felt like we were returning to music we’d loved from the very beginning: Daft Punk, Justice, things that were really groove-orientated. It was all about the beat. It felt like familiar territory, but something we’d censored in ourselves.”

The band’s as-yet-untitled third album is set for a spring 2021 release. Kerr and Thatcher self-produced the album at The Church and Sleeper Sounds in London.