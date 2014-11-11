Royal Blood pulled gigs rescheduled

Royal Blood have announced rescheduled dates for the three UK shows they had to postpone this week.
The English two-piece yesterday pulled the plug on shows in Bristol, Portsmouth and Oxford after singer Mike Kerr contracted tonsillitis.
In a statement, the band say: “All tickets remain valid for these shows. We wish to apologise to all ticket holders for any inconvenience caused.”
Royal Blood head out on another European tour next year, with a further 14 UK and Ireland dates included. For a full list of dates, visit Royal Blood’s website.
Royal Blood rescheduled dates 2014⁄15
Dec 19: Bristol Bierkeller (rearranged from Nov 12)
Jan 07: Portsmouth Pyramids (rearranged from Nov 10)
Jan 08: Oxford O2 Academy (rearranged from Nov 11)
Royal Blood 2015 European tour UK/Ireland dates
Feb 22: Glasgow Barrowland
Feb 23: Glasgow Barrowland
Feb 27: Plymouth Pavillions
Feb 28: Bridlington Spa
Mar 02: Portsmouth Guildhall
Mar 03: Newport Centre
Mar 05: Norwich UEA
Mar 06: Blackpool Empress Ballroom
Mar 08: Belfast Ulster Hall
Mar 09: Dublin Olympia Mar 10: Dublin Olympia
Mar 11: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Mar 13: London Brixton O2 Academy
Mar 14: Rock City Nottingham