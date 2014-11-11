Royal Blood pulled gigs rescheduled

Royal Blood have announced rescheduled dates for the three UK shows they had to postpone this week.

The English two-piece yesterday pulled the plug on shows in Bristol, Portsmouth and Oxford after singer Mike Kerr contracted tonsillitis.

In a statement, the band say: “All tickets remain valid for these shows. We wish to apologise to all ticket holders for any inconvenience caused.”

Royal Blood head out on another European tour next year, with a further 14 UK and Ireland dates included. For a full list of dates, visit Royal Blood’s website.

Dec 19: Bristol Bierkeller (rearranged from Nov 12)

Jan 07: Portsmouth Pyramids (rearranged from Nov 10)

Jan 08: Oxford O2 Academy (rearranged from Nov 11)

Feb 22: Glasgow Barrowland

Feb 23: Glasgow Barrowland

Feb 27: Plymouth Pavillions

Feb 28: Bridlington Spa

Mar 02: Portsmouth Guildhall

Mar 03: Newport Centre

Mar 05: Norwich UEA

Mar 06: Blackpool Empress Ballroom

Mar 08: Belfast Ulster Hall

Mar 09: Dublin Olympia Mar 10: Dublin Olympia

Mar 11: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 13: London Brixton O2 Academy

Mar 14: Rock City Nottingham