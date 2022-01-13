Trending

Rosalie Cunningham premieres video for new single Tristitia Amnesia

Rosalie Cunningham will release her second solo album Two Piece puzzle in February

Psych prog rocker Rosalie Cunningham premieres a video of her brand new single Tristitia Amnesia, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from her second solo album, Two Piece Puzzle, which will be released through Cherry Red Records on February 25.

I’m very excited to reveal Tristitia Amnesia as the first single from my new album Two Piece Puzzle," says Cunningham. "I’m aware that it's quite a journey and not the safest single in the world but I think that it’s representative of the album in that I’ve gone off on all sorts of tangents unfettered. There was method to the madness, though.

"Recorded, like the rest of the album, in a Frankensong manner across 3 studios due to the restrictions and let downs of last year, getting this record out of my head and onto tape took a lot of conviction. Lyrically it deals with repeating the same mistakes over and over but trying to leave yourself little coded clues here and there to break the cycles"

The ten-track album builds on Cunnungham's prog and psych roots, also adding fuzzed out metal and smooth lounge jazz to her repertoire. Recorded with Cunningham's partner Rosco Wilson, the new album also features a contribution from Fairport Convention violin player Ric Sanders.

Initial pre-orders come with signed collectors postcards.

