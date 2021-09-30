Rolo Tomassi and Pupil Slicer announce 2022 European/UK Tour

Sheffield's Rolo Tomassi have announced a headline European/UK tour for 2022. Playing in support will be brutal math-metallers Pupil Slicer.

The tour will kick off on February 10 in Antwerp, and will see the bands making stops in Paris, Haarlem, Prague, Berlin and more before finishing up in London's Oval Space on February 24.

Ahead of the run, Rolo Tomassi have announced that they will soon be releasing new music, having recorded a new album earlier this year. A statement reads: "With more new music to follow, we can’t wait to get back at it and be back in a live, touring setting. These dates are the biggest headline shows we’ve done and we have lots planned to make sure it’s the best show we’ve ever presented. Really excited to welcome Pupil Slicer as our special guests also.”

Speaking on the tour announcement, Pupil Slicer drummer Josh Andrews comments: "I first saw Rolo Tomassi live in 2010 and I'm still blown away every time I see them live. I am honoured as a musician and fan to now be a part of Rolo’s journey as main support on the upcoming album tour.

"As a band, we’re excited to be taking this huge step up with one of the UK’s truly legendary alternative metal acts. We can’t wait to meet people on the road and finally be able to play Mirrors live for audiences. See you all soon!"

Last month, Rolo Tomassi dropped the lethal new single, Cloaked, following news of their signing to entertainment company eOne.

Tickets go on sale October 1 at 9am UK time. Check out the tour dates below.

Feb 10: Antwerp Trix Belgium, BE

Feb 11: Paris Péniche Antipode France, FR

Feb 12: Haarlem Complexity Fest Netherlands, NL

Feb 14: Berlin Cassiopeia Germany, DE

Feb 15: Prague Strahov 007 Czech Republic, CZ

Feb 16: Budapest A38 Hungary, HU

Feb 17: Vienna Arena Austria, AT

Feb 18: Munich Feierwerk Germany, DE

Feb 19: Cologne MTC Germany, DE

Feb 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Feb 22: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Feb 23: Bristol Fleece, UK

Feb24: London Oval Space, UK